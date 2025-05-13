Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 1.57 crore to procure four new official vehicles for the governor's convoy and one for a minister of state.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), four vehicles will be brought into the governor's convoy, replacing the existing ones, and they will be procured for Rs 1.31 crore.

The School Education Department, in a separate order, approved the purchase of a vehicle for Minister of State for School Education Pankaj Bhoyar and pegged the cost at Rs 25.6 lakh.

The orders were issued last week.

