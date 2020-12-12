Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): The health department of Maharashtra Government on Friday issued a notification to implement the facility of providing blood free of cost to the patients receiving treatment at all state-run hospitals from Saturday onwards.

This notification comes as Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 74,408 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Colleges to Re-Open From December 15, RT-PCR Test and Letter of Permission From Parents Mandatory for Students.

On Thursday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope first made the announcement that blood will be provided free of cost at state-run hospitals from December 12.

In a tweet on Thursday, Tope had encouraged the people of the state to donate their blood.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Never Listens to Grievances of Farmers, Says Kapil Sibal.

"Against the backdrop of blood scarcity in the state, I and MP Supriyatai Sule at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan today appealed the citizens to donate their blood," the minister wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)