Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday felicitated Dr Sanjay Oak, chairman of the Maharashtra state COVID-19 task force and other members for their contribution in curbing the pandemic.

Among those who were felicitated were Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Dr Zarir Udwadia, Dr Vasant Nagvekar, Dr Kedar Toraskar, Dr Nitin Karnik, Dr Zahir Virani, Dr Om Shrivastav, Dr Ajit Desai, Dr Bajan Kushrav and Ms Mrunal Kole.

Oak informed the governor that the task force held online meetings every Monday, where developments related to the virus and medication were discussed.

