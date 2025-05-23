The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Maharashtra & Goa on May 23, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The weather forecast also indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, and Madhya Maharashtra, with an Orange alert issued for these regions. Several states, including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Telangana, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, are expected to witness heavy rainfall in isolated areas. The forecast warns of thundersqualls with winds up to 60 kmph across parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Saurashtra & Kutch. Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely over North and South Interior Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and more. Strong surface winds are also expected over Konkan & Goa. Citizens are advised to stay updated with the IMD’s daily weather forecast and take necessary precautions, especially in red-alert regions prone to flooding and storm-related disruptions. Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker Map on Windy: IMD Says Low-Pressure Area Forming Over Arabian Sea Likely To Intensify Into Depression by May 24, Check Real-Time Status Here.

India Weather Forecast for May 23

Multi Hazard Warning (23.05.2025) ❖Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall with isolated Extremely Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa. ❖Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Costal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and… pic.twitter.com/wagwPn7iyv — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2025

