Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) A medium intensity tremor of 3.4 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The tremor occurred at 6.45 am, at a depth of 5 km, it said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or property damage.

Kolhapur is located in western Maharashtra, about 375 km from Mumbai.

