Latur, Jan 14 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Sanjay Bansode on Sunday appealed to people to strengthen Mahayuti (grand alliance) of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and make a resolve to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term.

Addressing a rally of Mahayuti partners here, Bansode said the prime minister is working for the development of all castes and religions.

"Workers of Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP should strengthen the Mahayuti at the district, tehsil, village and booth levels," the minister of sports and youth welfare said.

While Uddhav Thackeray never stepped out of his residence when he was the chief minister during the COVID-19 pandemic, his deputy Ajit Pawar worked round-the-clock to help people, he said and also hailed the leadership of incumbent chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Bansode, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar camp of NCP, also claimed that the erstwhile MVA government created hurdles in the implementation of a water grid scheme for the Marathwada region, announced by Devendra Fadnavis when he was the chief minister.

He said Modi should become PM again given the development works and welfare schemes launched by his government over the last ten years.

