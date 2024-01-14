Jaipur, January 14: Six people were killed while five others were injured as two cars collided in Rajasthan's Sikar on Sunday, police said. The collision, which occurred at around 4.50 p.m. on the Jaipur-Bikaner (NH-52) highway near Laxmangarh in the district, was so severe that both the cars were completely shattered.

On receiving the information, police reached the spot and took out the bodies with the help of local people. The bodies stuck in the badly-mangled vehicles were taken out with great difficulty. Rajasthan Road Accident Video: Two Killed, 20 Students Injured As School Bus Rams Into Truck in Pali District.

Rajasthan Road Accident

Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati also reached the spot. He said that Chief Minister has been briefed about the incident and that the state government will facilitate treatment of the injured. Rajasthan Road Accident: Three Killed After Car Hits Divider and Catches Fire in Ajmer (Watch Video).

The accident occurred as an SUV coming from Laxmangarh towards Sikar and the other vehicle, coming from the other direction, crossed the divider to the other side of the road and collided with the SUV, as per local people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2024 09:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).