Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence, Matoshree, on Sunday and extended birthday wishes.

Sharing the visuals, Shiv Sena (UBT) wrote on X, "Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Rajsaheb Thackeray extended birthday greetings to party chief Uddhavsaheb Thackeray."

This meeting follows the Thackeray brothers' joint rally on July 5, in which they declared their victory against the alleged imposition of Hindi by the Maharashtra government.

They shared a hug at the Worli Dome in Mumbai at their 'Awaz Marathicha' joint rally after the Maharashtra government scrapped two Government Resolutions (GRs) to introduce Hindi as the third language.

Uddhav Thackeray said that he has come to "stay together" with his brother Raj Thackeray.

"We have come together to stay together", Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing the rally.

Meanwhile, as Uddhav Thackeray turned 65 today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended wishes and wrote on X, "Heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulations to Shiv Sena President and INDIA alliance partner Uddhav Thackeray ji. May you stay healthy, live long, and together we will fight for the interests and rights of the people of Maharashtra."

Thackeray's INDIA bloc ally and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also greeted him on the occasion and lauded his resistance against the Hindi imposition in the state.

"Birthday greetings to @ShivSenaUBT_ President, Thiru. Uddhav Thackeray.Your bold resistance to #HindiImposition and your firm stand to uphold Maharashtra's identity have united the Marathi people in standing up for their language. Wishing you strength as you continue to defend federalism and linguistic dignity," Stalin wrote on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also took to X and wrote, "Shiv Sena chief, my friend Uddhav Thackeray, who stands firm like a lighthouse in every storm, heartfelt birthday wishes to you! Jai Maharashtra!" (ANI)

