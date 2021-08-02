New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Several MPs of Shiv Sena and NCP on Monday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought speedy approval of insurance claims for flood affected regions of Maharashtra.

A delegation of over 20 MPs, including Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Supriya Sule, Arvind Sawant, Rahul Shewale, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Prataprao Jadhav, and Sunil Tatkare, met the finance minister.

Maharashtra has seen severe floods in the monsoon season which has led to loss of lives and homes.

"We met Finance Minister to take forward our CM's request to settle insurance claims speedily as well as banking services should be restarted with measures such as legal right to extend the term for loan repayment and loan availability by relaxing the conditions," Chaturvedi said in a statement.

The delegation said at a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, various insurance companies have shown willingness to pay 50 per cent of the insured amount based on panchnamas (assessment) by revenue authorities, if suitable guidelines/ instructions are issued to them by the government and regulator IRDAI.

They recalled that similar action has been taken in the past during floods in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala.

The balance amount may be paid after all the documents are finally verified.

The MPs requested her that additional staff from other locations be pressed into service so that banking operations in the areas cut off due to floods are restored expeditiously.

