Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): In a heartening display of communal harmony, members of the Muslim Sewa Samiti in Nagpur showered flower petals on devotees participating in the Shobha Yatra during the Ram NavamiA celebrations on Sunday.

The event, which highlights the spirit of brotherhood, has been a tradition followed by the Muslim Sewa Samiti since 1993.

A member of the Muslim Sewa Samiti explained the significance of their gesture: "We have been following this tradition since 1993. The message is brotherhood. Hindu brothers also welcome us with enthusiasm during Milad-ul-Nabi. We celebrate all the festivals together."

Another member echoed the sentiment, emphasising the importance of unity. He said, "Nagpur is the city of brotherhood. Our motive is to promote this brotherhood and peace."

The Ram Navami celebrations in Nagpur also saw the participation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who offered prayers during the festivities.

Gadkari, while speaking about the significance of the occasion, shared his thoughts on the spirit of Ram Navami.

"I prayed at Lord Ram's feet for wisdom and Ram Rajya to be established in the country. I am confident that our Nagpur Shobha Yatra has reached a level of awakening," he said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended Bharatiya Janata Party's Foundation Day celebrations in Nagpur.

The party is celebrating its 46th foundation day.

Fadnavis and Gadkari also performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' at the BJP's office in Nagpur. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLA Pravin Datke, and BJP office-bearers and workers were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis said that 'Nation First' is our principle and this is our ideology! "BJP Foundation Day! 'Nation First' is our principle and this is our ideology!" he posted on X.

Nitin Gadkari congratulated all the BJP's workers on the occasion.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the workers dedicated to the resolve of national service on the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Salutations to all the great individuals who, with hard work and dedication, have strengthened the party and organisation, making it a vast banyan tree. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji while walking on the path of nationalist ideology, BJP is continuously striving to make the country progressive and self-reliant," Gadkari wrote on X. (ANI)

