Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Maharashtra government on Monday announced that people with COVID-19 symptoms seeking to enter the states from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa would be turned back.

"The passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and going to their home to recuperate," a state government order said.

The order also stipulated that all domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry RT-PCR negative test reports with them before boarding and show them to the teams at the arrival airport in the state.

The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra, the order said. PTI

