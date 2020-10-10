Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Police on Saturday arrested two people in Maharashtra's Palghar district in a case of burglary and recovered jewellery worth over Rs 25 lakhs from them.

The arrest was made in the limits of Virar Police station.

"Virar police arrested 2 accused in a case of breaking in the house. We have recovered gold jewellery valuing over Rs 25 lakhs," the police said in a press release.

The miscreants have been identified as Ibrahim Sheikh (35 years) and Siddhu Rajput (33 years).

According to the police, both the Sheikh and Rajput both have committed such incidents in past. (ANI)

