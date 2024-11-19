Chandrapur, Nov 19 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district have registered cases against BJP candidate and state Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Congress's Santosh Singh Rawat after they had a verbal altercation at a village ahead of the assembly elections, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Kosambi village in the Ballarpur assembly constituency in Mul tehsil on Monday, the last day of campaigning for the November 20 assembly elections, the district information office stated in a release.

Also Read | Central Government Issues NCERT Guidelines for E-Content Development for Children With Disabilities, Informs Supreme Court.

The complainant, a former zilla parishad president, alleged that Mungantiwar, who is contesting the polls from Ballarpur, was interacting with some villagers when Rawat arrived there with another group of people and entered into an argument, the official said.

Rawat allegedly verbally abused BJP workers and Mungantiwar, which led to a heated exchange of words.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly 'Winter Session' To Be Convened From November 29 to December 3, LoP Vijender Gupta Demands Inclusion of Question Hour.

The release said a case was registered against Rawat and a few others under section 296 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words in or near any public place), 191 (2) (rioting) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Congress workers lodged a counter-complaint against Mungantiwar late on Monday night for allegedly threatening Rawat's driver, who shot a video of the altercation in Kosambi village, it stated.

A case was registered against Mungantiwar under section 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt to another person) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)