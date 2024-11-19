New Delhi, November 19: The Delhi Assembly 'Winter Session' session is to be convened from November 29 to December 3, according to a notification released by the legislative Assembly Secretariat on Monday. "Hon'ble Members are informed that the sitting of the Third Part of Fifth Session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will be reconvened on Friday, 29th November, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi," read the official notification.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, has demanded the inclusion of a Question Hour in the upcoming 'Winter Session' of the Delhi Assembly. In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Ram Niwas Goel, Vijender Gupta stated that none of the sessions held this year included a provision for a Question Hour. He asserted that the exclusion of Question Hour in the Assembly sessions is a violation of the constitutional rights of public representatives in a democratic system.

Vijender Gupta highlighted that the Aam Aadmi Party government has not included a provision for Question Hour in the upcoming 'Winter Session'. He emphasized that legislators are accountable to the people in their constituencies, and the Assembly serves as the only platform where they can raise their constituency's issues during Question Hour and demand solutions from the government.

"If there is no Question Hour in the session, how will legislators bring their issues to the government's attention?" he stated. Additionally, he urged the inclusion of short-duration discussions and calling attention to motions in the Assembly proceedings to ensure the participation of legislators. The Leader of the Opposition has appealed to the Assembly Speaker to respect democratic principles and ensure the inclusion of Question Hour in the upcoming Assembly session so that all legislators present in the House as public representatives can have the opportunity to raise their respective constituency's issues before the Assembly.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi unit of BJP formed the 'aarop patra' committee, under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, to highlight and attack the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party. The first meeting of this committee was also held on Monday, where Delhi BJP's Assembly Election In-Charge Baijayant Panda provided guidelines and direction to all present members.

