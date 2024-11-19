Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): With the Maharashtra elections approaching, wrestler and Congress MLA from Haryana's Julana, Vinesh Phogat, held a roadshow in Pune to support Congress candidate Datta Bahirat from the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency.

She urged voters to ensure a victory for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), criticising the Mahayuti government for "injustice" by toppling the government elected by the people.

"Everything is going well... If people shower their blessings on us on the 20th, we will win with a bigger margin this time. I appeal to voters to respond to the injustice done to you by breaking the government. Now is the right time to answer them," Phogat said.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda took aim at the Maha Vikas Aghadi, accusing them of engaging in "appeasement politics" and promising reservations based on religion if they return to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI after his public address in Navi Mumbai, Nadda criticised the MVA coalition for promoting divisive politics and prioritising power over governance.

"As far as the Maha Vikas Aghadi is concerned, they have no issues. They are just eager to come to power. Their schemes are tailored for this purpose. They divide people--those who do not believe in Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, those who practice appeasement politics, and those who speak about reservations based on religion, dividing society. In contrast, PM Modi's mantra is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,'" Nadda said.

Campaigning for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra has gained momentum, with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA intensifying their efforts to woo voters. The polls are scheduled for November 20, with counting set for November 23. (ANI)

