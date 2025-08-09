A screengrab of the video shows where the portion of an under-construction structure collapsed in Nagpur. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

Nagpur, August 9: A major accident occurred near Koradi Temple in Nagpur in the late hours of Saturday when a portion of an under-construction gate collapsed during work. The incident took place between 8:00 and 8:15 pm on the Khaparkheda-Koradi Temple road.

According to preliminary information, some workers may have been trapped under the debris. However, there have been no reports of any fatalities so far. Nagpur Deputy Commissioner of Police, Niketan Kadam, said that a few construction workers are feared trapped. No casualties have been reported, officials said, adding that NDRF and Police have initiated a rescue operation. Further details are awaited. Nagpur Structure Collapse: Portion of Under-Construction Structure Collapses During Construction of Gate on Khaparkheda-Koradi Temple Route; DCP Niketan Kadam Says Workers Trapped (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, in other parts of Maharashtra, light rain lashed several parts of Mumbai, offering brief respite from the prevailing humidity. The showers led to minor disruptions in traffic movement across some areas of the city. Meanwhile, on Monday, an Air India flight from Kochi skidded off the runway while landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) amid heavy rainfall. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members. Bhind Wall Collapse: Minor Boy Dies After Dilapidated Wall Collapses on Him in Madhya Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Nagpur Gate Collapse

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Portion of an under-construction structure collapsed during the construction of a gate located on Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur. A few construction workers reportedly trapped. No casualties have been reported so far. NDRF and Police have… pic.twitter.com/F3CwYYCGoc — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Portion of an under-construction structure collapsed during the construction of a gate located on Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur. 15-16 people who sustained minor injuries have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment. Debris being… pic.twitter.com/I2wHNwOPER — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

Nagpur Joint CP Navinchandra Reddy on Gate Collapse Incident

#WATCH | Nagpur slab collapse incident | Nagpur Joint CP Navinchandra Reddy says, "Debris is being removed. Around 15 people who were injured have been shifted to hospital. All of them are stable..." pic.twitter.com/ZlWDvJ8nmd — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

The incident occurred around 9:27 am when Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai, experienced a runway excursion upon touchdown on the airport's primary runway, which was slippery due to monsoon rains. Despite the incident, the aircraft managed to taxi safely to the parking bay, and all passengers and crew disembarked without harm.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)