In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, an eight-year-old boy died after a dilapidated wall collapsed on him in Bhind. The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday, August 5. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the unfortunate incident occurred when the child returned from school and tried to jump over the boundary wall in Bhind, which crashed and fell on him. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area. The viral clip shows the boy being crushed after the wall collapses on him. It is reported that the deceased boy was identified as Rohit. He was said to be a Class 1 student at Rishri Gyan Mandir School. Madhya Pradesh: IAS Officer Sanjeev Srivastava Caught On Camera Slapping Student Repeatedly During Exam in Bhind, Video Goes Viral.

Minor Boy Dies After Wall Collapses on Him in Madhya Pradesh

