Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday recorded four new COVID-19 cases, which took the state's overall tally to 81,37,133, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421, the health department said.

Also Read | Alliance Air Says Sindhudurg To Be Linked With Hyderabad and Mysuru by Two Flights a Week.

The recovery count increased by 17 to touch 79,88,648, leaving the state with an active caseload of 64, it said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Falls Into Well While Talking on Mobile Phone in Siwan District, Dies.

As per official data, Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.18 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,62,44,807 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 4,411 in the last 24 hours, said the department.

A health department bulletin said 14,730 out of 6,51,106 international passengers, who arrived at airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24, were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and swab samples of 28 of them returned positive results.

Of these 28 patients, 14 were from Maharashtra - seven from Mumbai, three from Pune and one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Aurangabad and Sangli, said the bulletin.

The rest were from other states - Gujarat (5), Kerala and Uttar Pradesh (two each) and Goa, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha and Telangana (one each), it said.

All 28 samples have been sent for whole genome sequencing to find out presence of any new COVID-19 variant or sub-lineage, said the bulletin.

Genomic sequencing is a laboratory test that can map out the whole genetic makeup of a virus from a patient's swab sample.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)