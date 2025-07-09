Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Nagpur District Collector Vipin Itankar has declared a holiday for educational institutions in the district on Wednesday, following the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of heavy rainfall. The district has witnessed significant rainfall over the past two days, leading to flooding in low-lying areas.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the district today. The Collector stated that roads in many talukas of Nagpur district have been affected by floodwaters. In light of the forecasted heavy rainfall and to avoid any untoward incidents, all Anganwadis, schools, and colleges in the district will remain closed today.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya also woke up to witness a spell of heavy rain on Wednesday.

In Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon fury continues to take a toll, with the death toll rising to 85. As per the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 54 people have died due to rain-triggered incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning, while 31 fatalities have occurred in road accidents.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority's latest cumulative report, since June 20, when the monsoon officially began, the state has faced widespread destruction, with significant damage to life, property, livestock, and infrastructure.

The total monetary loss to both public and private property has surpassed Rs. 718 crore. The report also highlights that 129 people have been injured, 340 homes have been completely destroyed, and over 10,000 animals and poultry have perished across the state.

"The monsoon has caused large-scale destruction across Himachal Pradesh, with 54 people dead in rain-linked events and 31 in separate road mishaps," an SDMA official confirmed.

Mandi district remains the worst hit with 17 rain-related fatalities and extensive infrastructure loss, including 247 damaged homes, 149 cowsheds, and the death of 225 livestock.

An evening status report released on Tuesday revealed that 198 roads are currently blocked, 159 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are out of service, and 297 water supply schemes are disrupted.

"Restoration work is underway, but the scale of damage is massive," the SDMA stated.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed for caution, stating that rural areas are under extreme pressure while urban centres remain largely functional. (ANI)

