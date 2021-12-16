Mumbai, December 16: Security tightened after Section 144 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was imposed in Mumbai up to midnight on December 31 (New Year's eve) in wake of rising Omicron cases in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police inspector, Nasir Kulkarni, said, "We will take action if COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will not be followed by people. We have instructed people to wear masks."

The variant has been rapidly spreading in Maharashtra with the highest number of cases across the country being reported from the state.

As per Maharashtra's COVID bulletin, the case tally touched 32. Maximum Omicron cases have been reported from Mumbai with a total of 13 infections. Followed by 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad, two each in Pune Municipal Corporation, Osmanabad and one each in Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar and Buldhana.

Of these, 25 cases have been discharged after a negative RT PCR test, the Maharashtra health department said.

In Maharashtra, four patients were found infected with Omicron today -- two in Osmanabad and one each from Mumbai and Buldhana. All the patients are asymptomatic, the state's health department informed.

The patient in Osmanabad travelled to Sharjah and the other patient is his high-risk contact. The patient in Buldhana travelled to Dubai and the patient from Mumbai travelled to Ireland.

"In these cases, three patients have been vaccinated and one is not eligible for vaccination," the Maharashtra health department said.

