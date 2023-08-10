Palghar, Aug 10 (PTI) A tribal man suffering from snakebite was allegedly subjected to a superstitious ritual by his family members at a hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar district following which he developed health complications, officials said.

The patient was then rushed to another hospital in the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli for treatment where his condition was reported to be stable, they said.

Soma Thackeray, resident of Karajgaon in Talasari taluka, suffered a snakebite on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to a rural hospital in Talasari taluka.

One of his relatives allegedly tried to give him "holy water" (as part of a superstitious belief to cure him), despite the medical team opposing it, District civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Bodade told PTI on Wednesday.

The relatives also recorded a video of it and circulated it on social media, he said.

The patient continued to bleed and his condition worsened, Dr Pradeep Bharti from the hospital told reporters.

The relatives then took him to a hospital in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the doctors said.

A medical officer at the Talasari hospital said due to the risk they face while working in rural areas they have sought police protection for the medical facility.

