Thane, Jun 1 (PTI) Thane has added 512 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,16,364, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, 34 more people also succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 9,248, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.79 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,10,165, while the death toll has reached 2,073, another official said.

