Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): A truck carrying chemical named Methyl Methacrylate overturned on Ghodbunder road near Gaimukh Chowpatty in Thane on Saturday.

The truck was travelling from Surat in Gujarat to Ambarnath in Maharashtra.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and fire brigade have reached the spot, an official said.

"A TATA tanker carrying Methyl methacrylate chemical of 9,00,195 kg topple down on Ghodbunder road near Gaimukh Chowpatty, Gaimukh, Thane," said RDMC officials.

No casualty has been reported in the incident and rescue operation is underway, the official added.

On Friday, a truck carrying LPG cylinders overturned near Gaimukh Chowpatty on Ghodbunder Road.The driver of the truck suffered injury in the incident and has been shifted to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

