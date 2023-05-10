Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): A delegation of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Wednesday met Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan, putting forth a slew of allegations of corruption and irregularities in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Notably, the undivided Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, won the last BMC polls.

The delegation on Wednesday comprised Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Arvind Sawant, Anil Parab, Sunil Prabhu, Ajay Chaudhary and Anil Desai, among other party leaders.

The delegation also sought to draw attention to Mumbai not having had "an elected body of representatives for over a year".

In a letter that the delegates handed over to the Governor, the Sena (UBT) stated, "Mumbai faces an unprecedented challenge to its democratic standing, along with most other cities in Maharashtra, as they haven't had an elected body of representatives for over a year now".

"However, the absolute dictatorial behaviour of the BMC administration and the blatant corruption it is involved itself in, is a matter of concern for us, Mumbaikars," it added.

The faction further alleged that in the past nine months, "representatives and former representatives from all parties have pointed out irregularities of the BMC in terms of financial mismanagement, favouring contractors and the absolutely chaotic administration".

"Road Mega Tender scam, Gravel Monopoly scam, Street Furniture scam, Sanitary Pad Vending Machine scam," the letter added.

The faction further requested the Governor to ensure a free, fair and transparent investigation in the matter, based on the documents submitted by the UBT faction.

"Your Excellency, we look up to you, as the guardian of our faith in democracy and constitution in our State, and humbly request you to kindly further the submitted documents and proofs of financial mismanagement and contractor favours to the Honourable Lokayukta for a free and fair investigation," the faction stated in the letter.

It added, "All we seek is a free, fair and transparent investigation into these issues of financial mismanagement, and justice from you so that elected representatives do not go unheard by officials who indulge in a contractor nexus, to ruin our city".

After meeting the governor, Aaditya Thackeray said they also raised the corruption allegations against the current Maharashtra government during their discussions with the governor.

"We met Governor Ramesh Bais after seeking a prior appointment with him. We discussed the existing issues of Mumbai, the corruption in road projects worth Rs 6000 crores, street furniture corruption, and other misdeeds in the state. We shared all the information with the governor and demanded an investigation," Thackeray told reporters.

On the Supreme Court verdict on the state's political crisis, following the split in the undivided Shiv Sena and the demise of the previous MVA government, which is likely to come up for hearing on Thursday, he said they have faith in the judiciary and will await the judgement.

"Every political party is awaiting the SC judgement on Maharashtra political crisis. We have full faith in the judiciary. We have also challenged the appointment of the current (Assembly) Speaker Rahul Naverkar," Aaditya said.

Also wading in on the controversy around the release of 'The Kerala Story', Thackeray junior added, "I won't talk specifically about any agenda but everyone seems to indulging in their brand of politics around it."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will be meeting Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai tomorrow. The meeting is seen as part of the former's ongoing attempts to cobble up a grand Opposition alliance against the BJP at the Centre, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha elections.

"Bihar CM and his deputy are coming to Matoshree tomorrow and will meet Uddhav Thackeray. We will definitely welcome him. The main question is which direction will the country go, democracy or dictatorship?" Aaditya added. (ANI)

