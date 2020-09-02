Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): As many as 17,433 COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the tally of people infected with the virus to 8,25,739, informed the Maharashtra Public Health Department.

Out of the total cases, there are 2,01,703 active cases in the state.

With 13,959 fresh discharges confirmed today, total 5,98,496 patients have discharged after recovering from the disease in the state.

While the state has conducted 42,84,000 samples so far, it witnessed 292 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 25,195.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 3.05 per cent and the recovery rate is at 72.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,622 fresh COVID-19 positive cases.

The total number of positive cases in the city now stands at 1,48,569 including 1,19,702 recoveries, 20,813 active cases and 7,724 deaths, the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said. (ANI)

