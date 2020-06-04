India News | Maha's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 77,793 with 2,933 New Cases

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 2,933 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally of patients in the state to 77,793, the state health department said.

As many as 123 coronavirus positive patients died during the day, while 1,352 patients were discharged after recovery, it said.

With this, the death toll in the state grew to 2,710, while the number of recovered patients rose to 33,681, the health department said in a statement.

The number of active cases is 41,402, it said, adding that as many as 5,10,176 people have been tested so far. PTI

