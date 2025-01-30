Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary observed as Martyrs Day, by offering flowers to his portrait at a programme held in Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Nazeer has said that Mahatma Gandhi played a pivotal role in leading the freedom movement through his philosophy of non-violence, Satyagraha and civil disobedience. Mahatma Gandhi's life and ideals will always inspire the entire humanity, said the Governor.

M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Governor and other officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan attended the programme.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices."

President Droupadi Murmu also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, on his death anniversary. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Manohar lal Khattar, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff, and Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force were also present at the solemn occasion and also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Memorial at Raj Ghat.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On this occasion of Martyrs' Day, the National Archives of India (NAI) and the National Gandhi Museum (NGM) in collaboration with the National Film Archives of India, and Prasar Bharati Archives have announced a special exhibition titled "Journey of the Mahatma: Through His Own Documents".

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, grand-daughter of Mahatma Gandhi and Chairman of, the National Gandhi Museum in the Exhibition Hall of the National Gandhi Museum, Rajghat, New Delhi, according to an official release.

This carefully curated exhibition traces the transformative journey of Mahatma Gandhi, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the life and legacy of the Father of the Nation.

Through a combination of rare photographs, official documents, audio recordings, video clippings, and personal correspondences, the exhibition provides a vivid portrayal of Gandhi's path from his early life in Porbandar to his pivotal role in India's independence movement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)