Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Wednesday met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake claim to form the Mahayuti government.

BJP's Central Observers for the state, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani were also present at the meet.

Fadnavis is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister on December 5 after being unanimously chosen as Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party earlier in the day.

BJP's central observer for Maharashtra, Union Minister Rupani said that the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers will be sworn in at the ceremony scheduled at Mumbia's Azad Maidan.

Names of other cabinet ministers will be finalised soon after discussions with partners in the Mahayuti alliance- the Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, said the Union Minister.

"There are no differences in Mahayuti, all are happy and everything is well," said Rupani during today's State BJP's legislative party meeting held at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan here.

After being elected as the BJP's Legislative Party leader, Fadnavis termed the Assembly polls results as "historic" and reiterated the "Ek Hain to Safe Hain" slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during campaigning and added "Modi Hai to Mumkin hai".

Addressing the meeting of the BJP legislative party, the chief minister-elect extended his gratitude towards all leaders and MLAs present in the meeting for unanimously choosing him as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. He further expressed gratitude to caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NDA leader Ramdas Athawle.

"I thank everyone from the legislative party that you all chose me unanimously. And I thank our central observers Rupani ji and Nirmala ji also. As you all know that these were historic elections and these elections have proved that 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain' and 'Modi Hai to Mumkin hai'. We have restarted our series of victories with Haryana and now Maharashtra, has given such a thumping mandate that I completely bow down before the Maharashtra voters. I also thank CM Eknath Shinde ji and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with Athawle ji and our other allies. Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution that has given us the electoral process is completing 75 years of age now."

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats out of 288. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

