Nagpur, May 10 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said his party-led Mahayuti will hold nearly 3,000 'Tiranga' rallies across the state in the next five days to boost the morale of the armed forces.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will take part in the Tiranga rally in Nagpur, he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Bawankule said that all legislators and public representatives of Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will organise the Tiranga rallies.

