New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Delhi government is set to launch the 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana' to empower women.

A three-member ministerial committee has been formed for this scheme, comprising Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, and Kapil Mishra. Two meetings have already taken place.

Discussions have been held regarding the scheme's framework, eligibility criteria, and implementation process.

A dedicated website is being developed to simplify the application process for women.

The government has emphasised that the scheme will not be rushed but will be implemented with a comprehensive and long-term vision.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht praised the BJP-led Delhi government for their transformative first hundred days and highlighted the significant achievements and a proactive approach that restored the public trust after 27 years.

"The first hundred days of our government have been transformative. Significant work has been accomplished, reflecting a clear shift since the BJP assumed power in Delhi after twenty-seven years. This change has led to a proactive, working government that inspires hope and confidence among the people. We hold the key to Delhi's development, and I am confident that the city will progress under our leadership," he said.

He credited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for demonstrating strong willpower in driving Delhi's development while criticising the AAP for continuing to suppress public voices in the Assembly.

"The achievements in these hundred days demonstrate how effectively the system has functioned and how it has won the trust of the people. Restoring faith in governance for the development of Delhi's citizens was a critical task. Our Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, has proven that with strong willpower, the path to progress becomes clear and achievable," he said.

Following the completion of 100 days in office as the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta said that it was not just a responsibility but a "politics centred on public service, and policies that are for public welfare."

In her 'X' post, Rekha Gupta mentioned that in 100 days, her government has worked towards fulfilling every promise, and her priority was also clear: "development that can be seen as well as felt."

CM Gupta highlighted that her government endeavours to make Delhi a "strong, safe, and inclusive capital " through cleanliness, security, women's empowerment, and e-governance. She further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. (ANI)

