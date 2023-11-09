New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Chairman Vinod Sonkar said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's fate in the "cash for query" allegations will be decided by the Committee after analysing all the facts and then sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"All this has to be decided by the Ethics Committee. The conclusion reached by the committee after analyzing all the facts will be sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker," Sonkar said responding to a question from ANI on whether Moitra's membership from the Lok Sabha will be cancelled.

Also Read | Sadananda Gowda To Retire? h Command To Retire From Electoral Politics, Says BS Yediyurappa (Watch Video)Former Karnataka CM Instructed by BJP Hig.

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha will meet on Thursday to adopt a draft report on the cash-for-query allegation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

"The complaint made by Nishikant as well as the affidavit given by Hiranandani was done in two meetings to examine all his complaints and the statement of Mahua Moitra was also recorded. After all this, there will be a meeting of the Ethics Committee today and all these topics will be discussed in detail," Sonkar said ahead of the meeting.

Also Read | Ashutosh Tandon Dies: Former UP Minister and BJP Leader Passes Away Following Prolonged Illness.

Speaking on Moitra welcoming the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to come and count her shoes, the Ethics Committee Chairperson said, "This is her own matter. But the topic under consideration of the Ethics Committee is whether it is Hiranandani's affidavit or not."

Sonkar said that all evidence has been examined and on the basis of that, a report has been prepared, which will be discussed in detail by the Ethics Committee on Thursday.

"...The complaint application of Nishikant, all of them have been examined and the statement of Mahua Moitra has also been recorded. On the basis of all this, a report has been prepared. This will be discussed in detail by the Ethics Committee today. After that, today we will send a proposal to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday claimed that anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based on his complaint in the 'Cash for Query' row.

According to sources, the committee can recommend the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha and can take action against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who is a member of the committee.

Mahua Moitra appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 over the cash-for-query allegations against her. Along with opposition members of the panel, she "walked out" of the meeting alleging that she had been asked personal questions.

Opposition members of the Ethics Committee also raised questions over the line of questioning and alleged that "personal questions" were posed to the Trinamool Congress MP. BSP MP Danish Ali, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav, and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy were among those who "walked out" of the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based on his complaint in the 'Cash for Query' row.

In a post on X, Nishikant Dubey said, "Lokpal today, based on my complaint, ordered a CBI inquiry against MP Mahua ji, who committed corruption by mortgaging national security."

In a series of posts on X, the TMC MP Mahua Moitra responded by targeting the Lok Pal and saying that the CBI should first investigate the Adani group.

"Very happy to know Modiji's Lok Pal exists - and been spurred into action...why not ask Lok Pal's office to release statement on referral. Bit humiliating for LP office to outsource such important announcements......?" she said in her post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)