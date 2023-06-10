Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Maj Gen PS Sehrawat SM ADG (B) HQ DG NCC is on a visit to Kashmir Valley. As part of his visit schedule, he visited the NCC Group HQ in Srinagar on Saturday.

On arrival at NCC Complex Gogji Bagh, the ADG was received by Brig KS Kalsi the Group Commander and all Officers, he was given an impressive Guard of Honour by NCC cadets. He was briefed on various NCC activities and issues of the Group. The ADG was apprised of the expansion program of NCC wherein two new NCC battalions are being raised at Kupwara in North Kashmir and Kargil in Ladakh. The General officer gave several inputs about the future initiatives being undertaken by the NCC for better efficiency.

He was happy to see the work being done by all the NCC Units despite several challenges. The General officer later interacted with NCC cadets ANOs. (ANI)

