Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 23 (ANI): Major General Vivek Tyagi, Additional Director General, West Bengal & Sikkim Directorate NCC, undertook an administrative inspection of the NCC Air Training Institute (NITINS) on Monday, at Behala Airfield.

He was received by Colonel Suresh Bhaik, Deputy Group Commander of the Kolkata B NCC Group Headquarters.

The inspection underscored the Directorate's unwavering commitment to enhancing aviation and technological training for NCC cadets. A key highlight of the visit was the review of flying operations being conducted for Air Wing cadets, alongside the felicitation of staff and cadets who successfully completed the maiden Drone Training Capsule No. 1, conducted by the Directorate's pioneering Drone Training School.

Demonstrating hands-on engagement, Maj Gen Tyagi took to the skies in a Virus SW 80 Microlite aircraft with 1 Air Squadron NCC, appreciating the Squadron's exemplary flying standards and strict adherence to aerospace safety norms, even amidst constrained resources. He interacted with Permanent Instructors and technical staff, applauding their professionalism and steadfast dedication.

At the valedictory function of Drone Capsule-1, the General Officer felicitated PI staff and Ground Cadet Instructors who had qualified as Drone Instructors, acknowledging their vital role in shaping the future trajectory of drone education in NCC. He also reviewed infrastructure enhancement and resource acquisition plans, affirming the Directorate's vision to evolve into a centre of excellence in drone training.

Addressing the 75 cadets who participated in the capsule, Maj Gen Tyagi lauded their enthusiasm and urged them to embrace emerging technologies as a means to contribute meaningfully to national progress. Emphasising the significance of technological proficiency in the youth, he encouraged cadets to remain inquisitive and future-ready.

Concluding his visit, the General Officer outlined forthcoming initiatives under the Directorate, urging all personnel and cadets to continue their pursuit of excellence and remain steadfast in serving the nation and upholding the ideals of the National Cadet Corps. (ANI)

