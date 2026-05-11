India News | Major Demolition Drive Hits Varanasi's Dalmandi; PWD Targets Waqf 'Musafir Khana'

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): The Public Works Department (PWD) and district administration on Monday launched a massive demolition drive against properties associated with a Waqf Board-run 'Musafir Khana' in the densely populated Dalmandi area.

The operation, aimed at reclaiming encroached land or addressing unauthorised structures (depending on specific municipal mandates), has transformed the historic commercial hub into a high-security zone.

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Over 300 personnel have been mobilised to maintain order.

According to ACP Dashashwamedh, the scale of the deployment reflects the sensitivity of the area. The security apparatus currently on-site includes: paramilitary forces, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), local police units and district administration officials

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"We have ensured a multi-layered security cover to prevent any law and order disruptions during the PWD's enforcement action. The situation remains under control as the identified structures are being cleared," a senior official noted.

The operation, which has been ongoing for two days, saw a heavy deployment of over 300 personnel, including officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), district administration, paramilitary forces, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and the local police.

Dashashwamedh ACP Atul Anjan Tripathi stated that the action follows the completion of all necessary legal procedures by the concerned departments.

"This is a Waqf property, Musafir Khana, on which demolition work is underway. The relevant department has completed the legal process, and after giving sufficient time, the demolition action has been initiated today," ACP Tripathi told reporters.

The official further emphasised that high-level security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

"Adequate force has been deployed. Barricading has been done to restrict people's movement... Surveillance is also being maintained through drones," the ACP added.

PWD Executive Engineer KK Singh confirmed that the occupants were given ample notice before the bulldozers moved in.

"Appropriate time was given for this, and today the demolition action is underway... This action has been continuously going on for two days," Singh said.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Allahabad High Court raised serious concerns regarding the continued use of "bulldozer justice" in Uttar Pradesh, noting that punitive demolitions appear to be persisting despite a clear ban by the Supreme Court in November 2024.

On February 3, the Allahabad High Court observed that punitive demolition of structures continues to take place in Uttar Pradesh despite the Supreme Court's November 2024 ruling that "bulldozer justice" is unacceptable under the law.

The court asked whether the Supreme Court's November 2024 directions are being followed in the state.

Granting interim relief to Faheemuddin and two others from Hamirpur, a Division Bench comprising Justice Atul Sridharan and Justice Siddharthanandan questioned whether the state has the authority to demolish the residence of an accused, or whether its duty lies in protecting citizens' rights.

The Bench observed that carrying out demolition immediately after an offence may constitute a distorted exercise of executive discretion.

The court further noted that even a "reasonable apprehension" of demolition is sufficient ground for citizens to approach the court. The matter will be heard next on February 9. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)