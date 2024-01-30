Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 30 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a furniture market in Chandigarh's Sector 54 on Monday morning, officials said.

According to the Chandigarh Fire Service, 6 to 7 fire engines reached the spot and launched a dousing operation after receiving word of the blaze.

"The fire spread to three adjacent shops," an official said.

Speaking to ANI, an official of Chandigarh Fire Service informed that efforts were underway to bring the blaze under control.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

