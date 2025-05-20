Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 20 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a warehouse of Krishna Furniture located at Atul Kataria Chowk in Haryana's Gurugram in the early hours of Tuesday.

Fire tenders are currently present at the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

According to fire officer Narendra Yadav, no casualties have been reported in the matter.

"We received a message at the Bhimnagar Fire Station that a fire has broken out in Krishna Furniture at the Atul Kataria Chowk...Efforts are underway to douse the fire. 18-20 fire vehicles are present here. No casualty has been reported", the fire official said.

Mohit Sharma, Chief Warden, Civil Defence Team, said, "The fire broke out at around 12:40 am. We received the information at around 12:44 am. We directed all the fire stations to dispatch their vehicles...Around 20 fire vehicles are present at the spot. We do not have information regarding casualties...We have called the SDRF team too...The fire is under control, but it will take time to be extinguished."

Further details are awaited on the incident. (ANI)

