New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a warehouse in West Delhi's Mundka area on Wednesday night, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said.

Also Read | 78 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Jharkhand Today, 66 People Recovered: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

A call about the fire was received at around 10.23 pm and 34 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

It is suspected that the warehouse had medical equipments, he said, adding the fire-fighting operations are underway to bring the blaze under control.

Also Read | Fire in Delhi: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Mundka, 20 Fire Tenders at Spot.

The cause of fire is not known yet, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)