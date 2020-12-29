Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 29 (ANI): IPS officer Dr Bholanath Pandey, SP, Diamond Harbour District has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Home Guard by the West Bengal government.

Avijit Banerjee, who was the Superintendent of Police of the Barasat Police District, has been posted as SP Diamond Harbour police district headquarters.

Raj Narayan Mukherjee, the Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone of the Howrah Police Commissionerate, was named as the new SP of the Barasat Police District.

These transfers came days after an attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy during visit to the state.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had summoned three IPS officers, at the level of ADG, DIG and SP, from West Bengal to serve in the central deputation. (ANI)

