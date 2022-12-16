Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday directed all offices in the Union Territory to make their services available online by January 15 next year.

Mehta, chairing a review meeting of the IT department, impressed upon the offices to make all the services online provided by them by 15th of January next year, an official spokesman said.

Mehta exhorted the officers to advise the departments to conduct a security audit of their respective websites forthwith without fail, he said.

The chief secretary also emphasised on the need of synchronising the services with auto appeal as per the provisions of the Public Services Guarantee Act.

He also called for increasing the number of Community Service Centres to take services closer to the doorsteps of people besides generating employment for youth.

