Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhaya Kumar on Sunday said that he has requested Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy to make Madurai as the second capital of the state.

"We have requested the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to make Madurai the second capital of the state," he said.

"This will provide opportunities for economic growth, industrial development, employment growth. If Madurai is declared as the second capital, the southern districts will grow," he added.

Meanwhile, Udhaya Kumar hailed former India cricketer MS Dhoni's achievements on the field and his impact beyond it after the latter announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

"MS Dhoni is a youth's superstar. Young people affectionately call Dhoni as "Thala". Dhoni's retirement is the biggest loss for cricket fans. All of his accomplishments will be remembered though. His achievements will set a precedent for the younger generation to come," he said.

Expressing concern over youngsters getting consumed by playing too much Pubg, the Tamil Nadu minister said that he has requested the central government to ban it.

"Lot of young people are immersed in Pubg game. We have thus brought to the notice of the central government that it should be banned. I hope the central government will take appropriate action in this regard," he said. (ANI)

