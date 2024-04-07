Vadodara, Apr 7 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called for the need to make special efforts to eliminate discrimination over caste and gender in society.

The RSS chief was speaking at an intellectuals' meet in Vadodara on the second day of his two-day Gujarat visit.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife on Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair in Guwahati, Chops Her Body Into Pieces Before Trying Dispose Them; Arrested.

On Saturday, he had attended a similar programme in Bharuch in south Gujarat, stated a release from RSS.

In his address to intellectuals, Bhagwat said ‘Sajjan shakti' (noble power) should be organised and made active for social changes through harmony, family education, adherence to rituals, environmental protection, awakening of indigenous values and education in civic duty.

Also Read | India Will Hunt Down Its Enemies Within and Outside Its Borders, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajasthan.

“Special efforts should be made to eliminate caste and gender differences in society, and special experiments should be done to create a network of Sajjan shakti,” the release said, quoting him.

During the meet, people working in fields like health, environment, art, literature, and social change expressed their thoughts and opinions about their projects, it said.

On the occasion, the release stated, RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that being the bearer of the world's most ancient culture and tradition, it has been “our tradition to solve the problems arising in society from time to time through spirituality, education, art, and industrial power”.

Bhagwat will stay overnight in Ahmedabad before leaving the state on Monday morning, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)