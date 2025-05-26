Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Krishna Mohan Choudhary, Chief Horticulture Specialist of Malihabad, highlights the success of a new technique called the bagging technique adopted by local mango farmers. The bagging technique has not only improved the quality of mangoes but also increased their demand in both domestic and international markets.

"Malihabad of Uttar Pradesh is world famous for mangoes. There is a lot of infestation of mangoes, due to which the garden is ploughed from time to time, and a polythene strip is put on the trunk of the mango tree so that it can be protected from insects. A new technique has come up of putting mango bags on mangoes. For the last 4-5 years, farmers have been using this technique, and the horticulture department has supported them a lot. They have given a subsidy to the farmers...There is a lot of demand for it abroad, and it goes out of the country in large numbers," said Krishna Mohan Choudhary(ANI).

"The cost of the bag is around Rs2-2.5, and labour charges for putting it on the mango are Rs0.50, totalling around Rs3. Farmers are getting more than double the profit compared to non-bagged mangoes, with a significant increase in income", said the chief specialist further.

Adding further, Mohan Choudhary said," The colour of the bag used depends on the variety of mango. White-colored bags are recommended for most varieties as they produce a natural colour and prevent colour subduing. Two types of polyethene bags are being used for this purpose"(ANI).

The demand for bagged mangoes is high, both domestically and internationally, benefiting farmers and consumers alike.

"Last year's response to bagged mangoes was positive, with consumers demanding more. This technique has proven beneficial for both farmers and consumers, and its popularity is expected to grow further," said Mohan Choudhary, adding to his statement.

The technique makes it easier for farmers to export mangoes, opening up new markets and opportunities. (ANI)

