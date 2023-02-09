New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday requested Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to clear the file pertaining to her visit to the US to attend a conference on February 11.

Maliwal has been invited to address the Annual India Conference at Harvard University. The conference will be held on February 11-12.

The theme of the conference is 'Vision 2047: India at 100 years of Independence.' Earlier, the file was sent to LG VK Saxena, who gave his approval.

"On 16 Jan, I moved a file to Hon'ble LG seeking permission to travel to speak at Harvard University. He granted approval after 23 days and directed me to seek permission now from MEA. Request @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly expedite as only 2 days left for the prestigious conference," Maliwal said in a tweet.

