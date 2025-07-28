New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate for the party on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Congress has been all allotted an approximate time of two hours out of the total 16 hours allocated for discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | Pakistan Violence: 7 Killed As Protest Over Girl's Death Turns Violent in Tirah.

The discussion is scheduled to be held tomorrow, a day after the discussion in the Lok Sabha.

According to sources, Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among the ministers who will take part in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi is also expected to intervene in the discussion.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Nearly 26.34 Lakh Beneficiaries Declared Ineligible Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme; Maharashtra Govt Suspends Benefit Till Further Scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Proceedings of both houses of Parliament have been adjourned until noon today, shortly after they convened amid ruckus over demands for discussions on various issues, including Operation Sindoor and the voter list revision exercise being carried out in Bihar.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla adjourned the lower house proceedings till noon amid sloganeering by the opposition as multiple MPs held banners and protested at the well of the house.

Before adjourning the house till noon in Question Hour, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that opposition members were deliberately disturbing the proceedings of the house. He asked Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi to instruct members of his party not to display posters, as that is not the purpose of sending MPs to Parliament.

He said members resorting to such a protest were lowering the dignity of the house. The Speaker said that members are not being allowed to speak in Question Hour, and the people of the country are watching. The house is being disturbed deliberately, he said.

"Respected members, do you want to obstruct the house? Do you not want to discuss Operation Sindoor? Both Gogoi and people from the government had come (for an all-party meeting), you said to do a discussion on Operation Sindoor, now you are interrupting the house. Question hour is the members' most important time," Birla said before adjourning the lower house.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned until noon today amid a ruckus raised by the opposition after Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh declined notices demanding a discussion on the closure of government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of the 16-hour-long discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has appealed to the opposition not to speak in the language of Pakistan.

He said that there was a need to be mindful and maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces.

"I request the opposition, especially the Congress, not to do anything to harm India's interests and not speak Pakistan's language. We have to be mindful. We have to maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces," Rijiju told ANI.

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)