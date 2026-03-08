Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 8 (ANI): Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on Sunday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has insulted President Droupadi Murmu alongwith Santhal Community following an alleged breach of protocol.

Speaking to ANI, Momin said, "Being a lady CM of a state like West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee should have shown a little respect to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu... She must know the protocol. The President is a very neutral post. First, she disrespected the Santhal community by shifting the venues. Secondly, she disrespected the President of India. Thirdly, she has shown that she does not respect women."

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said Mamata Banerjee has insulted the Constitution.

"This is an insult to the Constitution, to the President and the entire country. I am sure that steps will certainly be taken against this, and appropriate action will be taken," she said.

Defending Chief Minister Mamata, West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said it is Prime Minister Narendra who does not respect President Murmu.

"Even before a report was sought from the Chief Secretary, our CM Mamta Banerjee spoke clearly on this matter yesterday. We are surprised that the PM doesn't uphold the dignity of the President's post and does politics over it. CM Mamata Banerjee didn't insult the President. Our question to the PM is, did he not think of her respect, when there are pictures, when he is seated while the President is standing? When Ram Temple Pranpratishtha was done, why did he not invite President Murmu?" she asked.

Panja continued, "Why was the PM silent over Manipur, where tribal women were raped, and they were paraded naked? Why was he silent?"

The controversy erupted after President Murmu on Saturday expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the conference. She questioned the choice of venue, noting that many members of the Santal community could not attend due to its remote location. She also highlighted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other ministers.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, rejected the allegations of protocol lapses, describing them as politically motivated attempts by the opposition to embarrass the state government. (ANI)

