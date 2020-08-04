Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated the successful candidates of the UPSC civil services examination and wished them a bright future in serving the country.

She said that those who were unsuccessful should try hard with determination to succeed.

Congratulations to all successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. May you have a bright future in serving the people of our great nation. Those who didnt qualify, try harder. With determination, you shall succeed, Banerjee tweeted.

According to an official statement, Pradeep Singh topped the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country's premier civil services.

