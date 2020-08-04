New Delhi, August 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the candidates who successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams 2019. His remarks on social media lauding their achievement came shortly after the nodal body in charge of conducting the competitive exams announced the final results.

Modi also shared a special message on Twitter for those students who strove hard but failed to clear the examinations. The Prime Minister said that they should be proud of their diligence hard work, adding that life offers a plenty of opportunities. UPSC Result Declared for Various Written Exams, Check Your Result Status Online at upsc.gov.in.

"Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes! (sic)," the PM tweeted.

"For those youngsters who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Examination, 2019, I would like to tell them- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent," he added.

Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2020

A total of 829 candidates were selected through the civil services exams that were conducted since the past year. The preliminary examinations were held in April 2019, followed by the Mains in October of the past year. The shortlisted aspirants were called for interview between February and July this year, and the final results were declared today.

