Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 27 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal will table a resolution during an Assembly session on Thursday, demanding the withdrawal of new farm laws.

The two-day Assembly session will begin on January 27 and the resolution will be tabled under Rule 169 on January 28, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

After Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Delhi, West Bengal will be the sixth state to pass a resolution against the new farm laws.

Earlier in December last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a 3-day protest in Kolkata in support of farmers against the new farm laws.

Meanwhile, the violence broke out during a tractor rally on Tuesday in various parts of the national capital. Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Over 100 police personnel were injured, with several public and private properties being damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob, said the Delhi Police sources.

As per Delhi Police, at least 22 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor rally yesterday.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)