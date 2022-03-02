Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday left for Uttar Pradesh on a two-day visit to campaign for Samajwadi Party in Varanasi in the ongoing assembly polls in that state.

Banerjee left for Varanasi in the evening after the result of the election to 108 municipal bodies were declared. Her party, the Trinamool Congress pounded the opposition in 102 municipalities.

TMC sources said she will hold a joint rally with Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi, which is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday and return to Kolkata on Friday evening.

“I am going to Varanasi to campaign for Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav. I will also visit the Vishwanath Mandir Ghat and light a Diya there,” she said here.

According to reports, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary will join Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Banerjee, who is the TMC supremo, for Thursday's joint poll rally in Varanasi.

Banerjee had visited Uttar Pradesh on February 7-8 and held a joint press conference with Yadav in Lucknow where she predicted SP's victory against the BJP, like her party in West Bengal state poll last year.

