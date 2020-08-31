Kolkata, Aug 31 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamamata Banerjee Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said with his demise "an era has come to an end".

She recollected her long association with Mukherjee and extended her condolence to his son and daughter.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: COVAXIN, India’s Indigenously Developed COVID-19 Vaccine, Shows Positive Results in Phase 1 Trials, Accelerates Production of Antibodies.

"It is with deep sorrow I write this. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee has left us. An era has ended. For decades he was a father figure. From my first win as MP, to being my senior Cabinet colleague, to his becoming President while I was CM," Banerjee said in a statement released from the state secretariat.

"So many memories. A visit to Delhi without Pranabda is unimaginable. He is a legend in all subjects from politics to economics. Will be forever grateful. Shall miss him immensely. My condolences to Abhijit & Sharmistha," she added.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away at 84: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Others From Cricket Fraternity Express Grief Over Former Indian President's Demise.

84-year-old Mukherjee passed away at the Army RR Hospital in Delhi this evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)